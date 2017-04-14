Golden Suns set for final game of season

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns will close out the regular season this Friday, April 14, against the Oklahoma Baptist Bisons at Chartwells at 2 p.m.

The Golden Suns won their first Great American Conference road game of the season last week against Henderson State Reddies.

The Golden Suns had the early lead as the No.2 doubles, Annabel Rowlands, from Wigan, England, and Kami Ward, from Hot Springs, won.

The No.1 doubles, Macarena Sedano Acosta, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Teresa Sanchez, from Tomball, Texas, also won a match, giving the Golden Suns a 2-1 lead going into singles matches.

The Reddies fought back to tie the match up at 2-2. Vandella Suico, from The Woodlands, Texas, gave the Golden Suns the lead back with a 6-2 win in the No. 6 singles match.

SINGLES COMPETITION

Annie Shannon (HSU) def. Macarena Sedano Acosta (Tech) 4-6, 6-4, 10-8

Teresa Sanchez (Tech) def. Thea Minor (HSU) 6-4, 6-0

Kami Ward (Tech) def. Alexandra Cuello (HSU) 6-4, 6-3

Lorraine Banimataku (HSU) def. Annabel Rowlands (Tech) 6-4, 7-6 (1)

Mariah Bartlett (HSU) def. Haeleigh Long (Tech) 6-2, 6-2

Vandella Suico (Tech) def. Maddie McRae (HSU) 6-3, 6-2

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Macarena Sedano Acosta/Teresa Sanchez (Tech) def. Annie Shannon/Thea Minor (HSU) 9-7

Annabel Rowlands/Kami Ward (Tech) def. Mariah Bartlett/Lorraine Banimataku (HSU) 8-6

Maddie McRae/Lauren Miller (HSU) def. Haeleigh Long/Maria Vlaskina (Tech) 9-7