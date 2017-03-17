Golden Suns season ends against Harding

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns basketball season came to an end last weekend. The Golden Suns lost in the first round in the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament to the Harding Lady Bisons, 59-46.

The Lady Bisons took the lead in the opening minutes of the game, going on a 13-3 run. The Golden Suns struggled to find momentum in the first half. Their struggles would continue the whole game as they went 18- 30 shooting from the floor.

The Lady Bisons had a 19-7 lead going into the second quarter. The Golden Suns cut the lead to nine points, 20-29, in the second quarter, with 1:16 left before halftime. The Lady Bisons went on a 4-0 run to make the score 33-20 at halftime.

The Golden Suns continued to struggle in the third quarter being outscored,14-6. Calli White, from Springdale, scored all of her eight points in two minutes to cut the lead 54-40, with 4:53 left.

The Golden Suns however could not overcome the deficit as the Lady Bison came away with the win.