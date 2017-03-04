Golden Suns return to form, Gum breaks career strikeout record

After a back and forth start to the season, the Golden Suns started Great American Conference play last weekend against the Northwestern Oklahoma Rangers, where they enjoyed a 4-0 series sweep.

Jalissa Gum, from Red Rock, Oklahoma, made Golden Suns history in the second game of the doubleheader on Friday, becoming the all-time leader in strikeouts for the Golden Suns.

For her encore on Saturday, Gum threw a complete game shutout, while tying a career-high with 16 strikeouts, in a 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Gum was backed up by fellow Oklahoman, Bailey Shaffer, from Guthrie, Oklahoma, who went 2-4 on the day with 2 RBIs, both coming from a single in the seventh inning which started a rally to extend the lead for the Golden Suns.

The second game of the Saturday doubleheader was a much more offensive affair with the Golden Suns coming out on top with their highest score of the season, 12-5.

Gum filled up the stat sheet again, this time offensively, going 3-5 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

Megan Goodnight, from Cabot, had a successful day with the bat, going 3-4 with three runs scored.

Morgan Vaughan, from Bella Vista, picked up her team leading fourth win of the season for the Golden Suns, going five innings, scattering seven hits and allowing no runs.

The first weekend of GAC play leaves the Golden Suns tied for first in the conference, tied with the Southern Arkansas Muleriders, with conference records of 4-0.