Golden Suns remain 2nd in GAC

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns will face the Southern Arkansas Muleriders on Thursday, February 9, at 5:30 p.m.

The Golden Suns are coming off a win against the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm last Thursday with a final of 74-62.

D’Rae Tullock, from Middleton, Idaho, scored 16 points coming off the bench; while Kelsey McClure, from Muskogee, Oklahoma, also scored 16 points.

The first five minutes of the game was a back and forth affair. A jumper by Anissa Pounds, from Kotka, Finland, at 7:54, started a 12-2 run that lasted the next six minutes to give the Golden Suns a nine-point lead. In the final minute of the first quarter, the Golden Suns took a 10-point lead, but the Crimson Storm cut the lead to eight points with free throws.

In the second quarter, the Crimson Storm cut the lead to seven at 35-28, with 44 seconds to play before halftime. Taylor Ely, from Norman Oklahoma, hit a big jumper before halftime to give the Golden Suns a 10-point lead.

Coming out at halftime the Golden Suns continued to stretch its lead by 14 points, making the score 42-28. The Crimson Storm did not go away easily; they trimmed the lead to single digits, ending the third quarter down by nine, 51-42.

In the fourth quarter, the Crimson Storm managed to pull within six. Tullock came up big on two back to back with lay ups to stretch the Golden Suns’ lead back to double figures.

The Golden Suns would hold on for the victory.

The Golden Suns were back in action on Saturday at Tucker Coliseum facing the Oklahoma Baptist Bisons. The Golden Suns won with a final of 91-65. Pounds scored a team high 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds with six assists.