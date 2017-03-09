Golden Suns open play at Chartwells with wins

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns will look to continue their success in against the Great American Conference with a fourgame series starting on Friday, March 10, at 4 p.m. in Arkadelphia against the Henderson State Reddies.

The Golden Suns are currently in a tie for second place in the GAC with the Harding Bisons. They are trailing only the Southern Arkansas Muleriders, who are still undefeated in conference play at 8-0.

Last weekend, the Golden Suns opened play at home, as they took on the Ouachita Baptist Tigers in a four-game series, winning three straight after dropping the opener of the series.

After dropping game one with a final of 6-4, the Golden Suns bounced back in game two of the series, winning 6-3.

Last week’s Arka Tech Player of the Week, Jalissa Gum, from Red Rock, Oklahoma, followed up her historic weekend with another impressive weekend, collecting two wins, 19 strikeouts, and three runs allowed.

The Golden Suns sparked a rally at the end of game two, as Sarah LaChance, from McKinney, Texas, hit a solo home run over to left field, bringing the Golden Suns back into the game and tying it at three.

Sarah Coronado, from Frisco, Texas, followed shortly after with an RBI single, giving the Golden Suns the lead, which they held for the remainder of the game.

Megan Goodnight, from Cabot, helped lead the Golden Suns in the final two games of the series, collecting a total of five RBIs, going 4-6.

The final game of the series ended early, as an RBI double by Coronado would put the Golden Suns up by eight runs, 9-1, ending the game.