Golden Suns open GAC tournament, play tonight in Hot Springs

The fourth seeded Golden Suns open play at the 2016 Great American Conference Championships tonight at 7:30 p.m. as they take on fifth seeded Southwestern Oklahoma at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs. The Golden Suns closed out the regular season with a pair of conference matchups against Harding on Senior Night, winning 3-2, and the season finale against Ouachita Baptist, where the Golden Suns dropped the matchup, 3-0.

After falling behind 2-0 against Harding last Tuesday, the Golden Suns bounced back to win three straight sets and take the match. This was the first time the Golden Suns came back from a 2-0 deficit since Sept. 9 against Drury. The Golden Suns tallied 101 digs in the match, their most since 2013 against Dallas Baptist. Madison Nagel, of Rowlett, Texas, led the Golden Suns in digs, with 26. Matti Dix, of Bushland, Texas, was right behind her teammate, tallying 25 digs of her own.

Amanda Milnick, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, recorded 14 digs and a career high 54 assists in her ninth career double-double. Milnick was not the only Golden Suns to record a double-double, as Hunter Eshnaur posted 18 kills to go with 20 digs, her team leading 15th double-double of the season. It was a different story in the regular season finale for the Golden Suns, as they were swept in straight sets by Ouachita Baptist.