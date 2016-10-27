Sports

Golden Suns lose back-to-back GAC matches

October 27, 2016 9:45 AM

The Golden Suns volleyball team will look to get back on track at the Great American Conference this weekend as they take on Henderson State in Arkadelphia at 6 p.m.

Last week saw the Golden Suns lose back to back matches against conference foes, Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene, putting the Golden Suns on a three-game losing streak in GAC play.

The losing streak snaps a nine year streak of not losing back-to-back conference matchups for the Golden Suns since 2007.

The Golden Suns also saw their first place tie with Southern Nazarene drop to a three-way tie for fourth place with Southern Nazarene and Henderson State. Ouachita, Harding, and Okla- homa Baptist jumped over the two former leaders for a three-way tie for first place.

On Friday the Golden Suns fell to Oklahoma Baptist, 3-2.

The Golden Suns tied their season record with 14 service errors.

It was not all bad for the Golden Suns though, as Hunter Eshnaur, from Russellville, posted her 13th double- double of the season, tallying 19 kills and 17 digs.

Amanda Milnick, from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, also had a double-double in the game, registering 23 assists and 14 digs.

On Saturday the Golden Suns were able to push the game to the fifth set, but ultimately lost, 3-2, to Southern Nazarene.

Lauren Rodemers, from Plano, Texas, led the Golden Suns with eight blocks.

Milnick pitched in with a team high 25 kills.

The Golden Suns have five games remaining in the season, all against GAC opponents, leading up to the GAC 2016 Championship, which starts on Nov. 17.

