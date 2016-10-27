Golden Suns lose back-to-back GAC matches

The Golden Suns volleyball team will look to get back on track at the Great American Conference this weekend as they take on Henderson State in Arkadelphia at 6 p.m.

Last week saw the Golden Suns lose back to back matches against conference foes, Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene, putting the Golden Suns on a three-game losing streak in GAC play.

The losing streak snaps a nine year streak of not losing back-to-back conference matchups for the Golden Suns since 2007.

The Golden Suns also saw their first place tie with Southern Nazarene drop to a three-way tie for fourth place with Southern Nazarene and Henderson State. Ouachita, Harding, and Okla- homa Baptist jumped over the two former leaders for a three-way tie for first place.