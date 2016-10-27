Golden Suns lose back-to-back GAC matches

The Golden Suns volleyball team will look to get back on track at the Great American Conference this weekend as they take on Henderson State in Arkadelphia at 6 p.m.
Last week saw the Golden Suns lose back to back matches against conference foes, Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene, putting the Golden Suns on a three-game losing streak in GAC play.
The losing streak snaps a nine year streak of not losing back-to-back conference matchups for the Golden Suns since 2007.
The Golden Suns also saw their first place tie with Southern Nazarene drop to a three-way tie for fourth place with Southern Nazarene and Henderson State. Ouachita, Harding, and Okla- homa Baptist jumped over the two former leaders for a three-way tie for first place.
On Friday the Golden Suns fell to Oklahoma Baptist, 3-2.
The Golden Suns tied their season record with 14 service errors.
It was not all bad for the Golden Suns though, as Hunter Eshnaur, from Russellville, posted her 13th double- double of the season, tallying 19 kills and 17 digs.
Amanda Milnick, from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, also had a double-double in the game, registering 23 assists and 14 digs.
On Saturday the Golden Suns were able to push the game to the fifth set, but ultimately lost, 3-2, to Southern Nazarene.
Lauren Rodemers, from Plano, Texas, led the Golden Suns with eight blocks.
Milnick pitched in with a team high 25 kills.
The Golden Suns have five games remaining in the season, all against GAC opponents, leading up to the GAC 2016 Championship, which starts on Nov. 17.