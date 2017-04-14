Golden Suns look to move up in standings

The Golden Suns softball team is coming off the weekend with a conference series win against the Southeastern Oklahoma Savage Storm.

The Golden Suns will play the Arkansas Monticello Boll Weevils Friday, April 14, at 3 p.m. at Chartwells.

The Golden Suns, 27-15 and 21-9 in Great American Conference play, will take on the Boll Weevils, 28-12 and 21-7 in GAC play. The Golden Suns remain at fourth place in the GAC standings right behind the Boll Weevils who are in third.

The Golden Suns went 1-1 in the first day of games, losing the first, 3-4, and winning the second game, 10-1.

In game one, Sarah LaChance, from McKinney, Texas, and Cara Tolar, from San Antonio, Texas, each had two hits in the loss.

Jalissa Gum, from Red Rock, Oklahoma, allowed four runs in three innings. Bailey Shaffer, from Guthrie, Oklahoma, and Morgan Vaughan, from Bella Vista, pitched for three combined innings of relief with no score.

In game two, Tolar allowed only one run on six hits. She fanned four in the win. Janie Knowles, from Celina, Texas, and LaChance each had two hits in the win.

In game two, Tolar pitched four shutout innings and then allowed four hits while fanning three. Vaughan allowed only one hit in three innings of relief. Knowles, Sangster, Coronado and Gum each had two hits in the final game.