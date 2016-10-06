Golden Suns Green and Gold night

Matthew Emery By

The Golden Suns will continue their longest homestand of the season Friday at 6 p.m. against conference foe Southeastern Oklahoma. The game will be the annual “green and gold night” for Arkansas Tech students.

The homestand opened up last Friday when the Golden Suns enjoyed a 3-0 sweep against St. Edward’s.

It was a historical night for the Golden Suns as Madison Nagel, of Rowlett, Texas, broke the Great American Conference record for most digs in a three-set match.

Nagel set the new record with 30 digs, breaking the former record of 29, set by Kaila Lancaster of Southwestern Oklahoma on September 26, 2014, against Henderson State.

Amanda Milnick, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, led the Golden Suns with 24 assists, while Hunter Eshnaur, of Russellville, logged a double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs.

The win was the second consecutive sweep for the Golden Suns, as prior to the match against St. Edward’s, the Golden Suns swept University of Arkansas at Monticello on Thursday in Monticello.

The Golden Suns were able to continue their success against conference opponents, holding UA Monticello to under .200 hitting, something they have achieved against all conference foes to this point in the season.

Eshnaur tied a season high with 17 kills and added six digs to go with it.

The homestand will conclude Saturday at 2 p.m. as the Golden Suns face East Central in the second of six consecutive GAC matchups. The Golden Suns have not lost back to back conference games since 2007.

The Golden Suns currently sit atop the GAC standings, tied with Southern Nazarene for first, both touting 4-1 conference records.

[vc_teaser_grid showtype="type1" grid_columns_count="3" summary_length="0" grid_categories="Sports" grid_teasers_count="3" grid_thumb_size="219x147"]