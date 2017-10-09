Golden Suns finish second in WNMU tournament

October 9, 2017

golfchanmps.net

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns finished second last week, scoring 299 in the WNMU Fall Intercollegiate in Goodyear, Arizona.

Peerada Piddon, from Bangkluay, Thailand, climbed 15 spots over the two-day tournament, getting a tournament low of 70 in the final round. Piddon recorded 14 pars and one bogey tying for 4th place. Piddon finished with a 147 over the two days.

Avery Struck, from Halfmoon Bay, British Columbia, followed close behind with a 73 and finished 8th in the tournament.

Pia Nunbhakdi, from Bangkok, Thailand, finished with a 74 to rank 12th in the tournament.

The Golden Suns were the only team in the tournament to finish with three players in the top 15.

Holly Standing, from Ashford, England, finished 34th, shooting 15.

Rounding out the Golden Suns were Makenzie Douglas, from Clarksville, and Allie Weiner, from Maumelle, who both shot 18, tying for 47th.

Noah Delashaw
About Noah Delashaw 23 Articles
My name is Noah Delashaw I am a Junior from North Little Rock, Arkansas. I am a Broadcast Journalism Major with a minor in social media. One of my favorite things is sports and I really enjoy watching and playing Football, Basketball, Soccer and just about anything else. I also enjoy music and I use music as an escape from the world around me. E-mail: ndelashaw@gmail.com

