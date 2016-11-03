Golden Suns bounce back, clinch playoffs

After losing back-to-back Great American Conference matches for the first time in nine years, the Golden Suns volleyball team answered back with two straight 3-0 sweeps and a 3-1 GAC victory to clinch a GAC 2016 Championship appearance last week.

The sweeps came last Tuesday against non-conference opponents Central Baptist and Lyon College, in which the Golden Suns hit a combined .395 against the two.

The Golden Suns were able t0 hold both opponents to negative at- tack percentages, -.080, and -.023, respectively. This is the first time back-to-back opponents have been held to negative attack percentages since 2012.