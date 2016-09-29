Goat owners, enthusiasts from around the state will gather to celebrate this weekend

Goats are the main attraction at the upcoming Arkansas Goat Festival from 10 a.m. -7 p.m on Oct. 1 in Perryville. Goat owners from around the state are invited to dress up their goats for the goat costume contest and to enter them in the goat races and parade.

The event also includes an art show featuring goat-themed art, a celebrity goat milking contest, cheese making and tasting demos courtesy of Heifer Ranch, live music, food and vendors.

Non-goat owners are invited to interact with the animals, participate in the “G.O.A.T.” gameshow on the main stage, vote in the art show and enjoy the games and entertainment of the day. Everyone can enjoy music from the Fat Soul Band, The Boomers or enjoy edible treats such as goat ice cream from Loblolly Creamery, tasty offerings from Mustang Sally’s, Mexican fare from Los Alamos. There will be goat petting and cheese making demonstrations courtesy of Heifer Ranch.

The Goat Festival is open to the public and is free to attend. It will take place at the City Park on Recreation Drive in Perryville. The event, created and presented by Crescent Creek Farm, is intended for goat lovers to come together for a good time, and to stimulate tourism and economic development of the area. There will be information and events for goat-rearing novices and experts alike, and attractions including face painting and games for kids and adults. Fore more information go online at www.arkansasgoatfestival.com

