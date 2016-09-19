Future of Roush Hall still unclear

Sam Hoisington By

The future of Roush Hall is still unclear after a discovery of mildew forced its closure in August.

Amy Pennington, interim vice president for student services and dean of students, said the following through a university spokesman:

“At this time, no final decisions have been made about the future of Roush Hall. We are currently in the process of evaluating and assessing all of our options for the facility. This is a priority and we are carefully considering all options in the best interests of students and the larger campus community.”

