Funny, awkward, sweet novel

Aza and Daisy are best friends. Daisy is the yin to Aza’s yang. Daisy is the extrovert that adopted introverted Aza. So when Daisy wants Aza to help her figure out what happened to billionaire Russell Pickett, how can Aza say no?

Of course, Aza only semi-knew Russell. She really only knew him through his son Davis, who she had a major crush on when she was a little girl, and who she hasn’t spoken to in years.

Couple all of this pressure with school work, Aza’s ever tightening thought spirals and the fact that the reward for information about Russell’s whereabouts is a whooping hundred thousand dollars, and you’ve got a small recipe for absolute disaster.

But, as Aza and Davis get closer, it becomes abundantly clear that Davis doesn’t want his dad to be found, and that he is intensely suspicious of all these old friends coming out of the woodwork. However, there are forces at work completely out of the control of two 16-year-olds, and their worlds are about to collide in ways they would have never dreamed.

Admittedly, I love John Green. I think I’ve mentioned before that I love a good book that makes me ugly cry, and John Green certainly delivered with “The Fault in Our Stars.” But, if you’re looking for that same angst and gut-wrenching sadness, skip “Turtles All the Way Down.”

I adore this book. I can relate to Aza on so many levels, and I think most teens and young adults would be able to. I relate to Aza mostly because she is so awkward and doesn’t understand small talk. So every time someone tries to make small talk with her, she just doesn’t get it, and her thoughts go off in a million different directions and delve a thousand levels deeper than the conversation, I get it.

I also adore this book because of the relationship between Davis and Aza. Davis is almost as painfully awkward as Aza and the relationship that develops between two awkward people who don’t do small talk is, unsurprisingly, extremely deep. Plus, when two awkward people like each other, it makes for some super tender and sweet moments. Which can be kind of painful to watch depending on the level of awkward.

Overall, Green does a really great job with this novel. It’s really about friendship and love and the amazing resilience of people. It’s funny and sweet and a really quick read for when you just need a break from that textbook that kind of makes you consider quitting college.

If you love John Green’s work, are awkward or anxious, or just really love a good story, you’d be remiss to not read “Turtles All the Way Down.”