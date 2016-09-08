Freshmen Leading the Way: Cross country coach has high hopes for season

Ricci Logan By

The Golden Suns Cross Country team kicked off their season Saturday, Aug. 3 when they ran against Memphis Twilight. Last season the Golden Suns finished fifth in the Great American Conference Championship; now the Suns are ranked sixth in the preseason polls.

Five of the top runners returned to compete again this season. Coach Tom Aspel said, “the freshmen are leading the way so far.” According to Aspel the team has been practicing hard, but he won’t know the team’s true potential until the first competition. He said he feels like he can mold this young team into winners.

The Golden Suns were one of the 137 teams to make the all-academic list with an accumulative 3.17 GPA average as a team.

This season, Aspel is hoping some of his players will make the individual all academic list. He said if there’s one thing he wants his players to take away from this seasons, it’s to have confidence to know that, “we can compete with anybody.”

Editor’s note: This article was featured in the September 8 print edition of The Arka Tech with “Cross country opener” as the headline.

