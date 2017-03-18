Forty-five innings of softball on history-making weekend

After a busy and history making weekend of softball, the Golden Suns will return to the friendly confines of Chartwells to take on the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm in a four-game series, starting on Friday, March 17.

The Golden Suns are coming off a series against the Henderson State Reddies last weekend that saw the teams going into extra innings in three of the four games. The teams played a total of 45 innings, as opposed to the regulated 28.

The first game of the doubleheader on Sunday featured the longest game in Arkansas Tech history and Great American Conference history. The game is tied for the third longest game in Division II softball history.

Unfortunately, for the Golden Suns, it will go in the books as a loss, as a walk off solo home run in the 19 inning ended the game after over three and a half hours.

Jalissa Gum, from Red Rock, Oklahoma, was the tough luck loser, pitching the entire game for the Golden Suns, logging 18.1 innings, allowing three runs, walking one and striking out 23.

Gum set the new Arkansas Tech record for most innings pitched in a game with 18.1, breaking her previous record, set at 11 in 2016.

Gum also set both the Arkansas Tech and Great American Conference record for most strikeouts in a single game.

For good keeping, Gum added a solo home run in the 11 inning, her fifth of the year. Game two of the doubleheader was the only game to not go into extra innings in the series. Morgan Vaughan, from Bella Vista, threw a complete game, allowing two runs and three hits in the 5-2 win.

Megan Goodnight, from Cabot, had a 4-4 game at the plate, driving in four runs.

In game one of the doubleheader on Monday, Cara Tolar, from San Antonio, Texas, threw a complete game, going 9.1 innings, allowing one earned run, and going 2-3 from the other side of the plate.

A walk off RBI-single, the first earned run of the game surrendered by Tolar, pushed the Reddies over the Golden Suns with a final score of 2-1.

In the finale of the series, the Golden Suns were able to come out on top, winning 4-3 in nine innings.

Janie Knowles, from Celina, Texas, scored the winning run for the Golden Suns in the top of the ninth, on an RBI-single, that scored Ashton Sangster, from Van Buren.

The eventful weekend leaves the Golden Suns placed at fourth place in the GAC with a conference record of 8-3.