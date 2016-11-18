Food review recap

Writing this is bringing tears to my eyes. I am so sad that I won’t be able to continue scouring Russellville for good, home town eats anymore. This series has been such a great way for me to get to know my community and the diversity we have here. That being said, Amber and I decided to reflect on the good, great and not-so- good places we have been able to taste during our time this semester. We’re doing things a little differently, though. Based on category, we’re giving you our best bang for your buck; best food; we won’t go back; and best atmosphere. BEST BANG FOR YOUR BUCK I have been dreaming of going back to El Noa Noa, and it’s not just because of the authentic soda or the off-the-beaten-path type feel. The Tech student discount, coupled with the already great prices and great food, makes El Noa Noa one of the best places in town to eat. Last Amber and I went, we both had left overs and we couldn’t stop raving about our experience. Just the other day, I was pressuring Amber (again) to go back.

BEST FOOD Hands down this goes to Fat Daddy’s. Out of all the food reviews we have done this semester, I can’t stop dreaming about the food at Fat Daddy’s. The barbeque nachos are out of this world. Fat Daddy’s put a twist on a classic, the fried pickle, and made it its own. And the selection is so vast you can go every day, twice a day, for months and probably not eat the same thing twice. WON’T GO BACK I don’t think that I’ll be returning to La Villa, the Italian restaurant by Textbook Brokers. I don’t have much to say, other than I wasn’t a fan of the service or the food. It wasn’t what I was expecting. The one thing I do remember, though, is the bread. But as an establishment, I don’t think I would want to be remembered for the house appetizer.