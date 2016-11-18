Food review recap

Sierra Murphy:
Writing this is bringing tears to my eyes. I am so sad that I won’t be able to continue scouring Russellville for good, home town eats anymore.
This series has been such a great way for me to get to know my community and the diversity we have here. That being said, Amber and I decided to reflect on the good, great and not-so- good places we have been able to taste during our time this semester. We’re doing things a little differently, though. Based on category, we’re giving you our best bang for your buck; best food; we won’t go back; and best atmosphere.
BEST BANG FOR YOUR BUCK
I have been dreaming of going back to El Noa Noa, and it’s not just because of the authentic soda or the off-the-beaten-path type feel. The Tech student discount, coupled with the already great prices and great food, makes El Noa Noa one of the best places in town to eat. Last Amber and I went, we both had left overs and we couldn’t stop raving about our experience. Just the other day, I was pressuring Amber (again) to go back.
BEST FOOD
Hands down this goes to Fat Daddy’s. Out of all the food reviews we have done this semester, I can’t stop dreaming about the food at Fat Daddy’s. The barbeque nachos are out of this world. Fat Daddy’s put a twist on a classic, the fried pickle, and made it its own. And the selection is so vast you can go every day, twice a day, for months and probably not eat the same thing twice.
WON’T GO BACK
I don’t think that I’ll be returning to La Villa, the Italian restaurant by Textbook Brokers. I don’t have much to say, other than I wasn’t a fan of the service or the food. It wasn’t what I was expecting. The one thing I do remember, though, is the bread. But as an establishment, I don’t think I would want to be remembered for the house appetizer.
BEST ATMOSPHERE
Old Bank Sports Grill. I think in our previous review of Old Bank, Amber commented on Old Bank being just a sports grill, and I can’t disagree with her. But I do think the environment lends itself to college students, is very welcoming and the management strives to make sure every customer is welcome. Having done interviews with the owners in the past, I can attest to the fact they’re genuine in the fact they don’t mind if someone comes in to take a load off and watch the game or if you’re bringing 50 friends with you to buy out the bar – they just want you to come inside and enjoy yourself.
And with the peppy wait staff, music and televisions everywhere broadcasting every sport you can think of, this is definitely the place you can go to to escape the world for a little while. It’s a different kind of busy. It’s the be a little loud, laugh a little too hard kind of busy.
Amber Appleby:
I have had more fun doing food reviews this semester than I probably should have had. Writing this list has been bitter sweet for as I look back on the fun and great food.
Hopefully, The Arka Tech will continue doing food reviews next semester because there are a lot of great restaurants that Sierra and I didn’t get to, but we wanted to break the ones we did get to down into the best of the best, so here it is: the best bang for your buck, best food and best atmosphere, according to me.
BEST BANG FOR YOUR BUCK
I mean, honestly, no contest, Fat Daddy’s. I believe I paid around $25 for a soft drink, appetizer and two rib meals.
Granted that was for lunch, but that’s about the cheapest you can get lunch for two people unless you’re okay with fast food. It is definitely the cheapest you can get ribs for lunch anywhere that I have found.
BEST FOOD
El Noa Noa. No contest again.
I love Mexican food, but there is just something about the way Martinez cooks his that just makes it out of this world good.
BEST ATMOSPHERE
This one was a tough one for me, but I have to say that Fat Daddy’s had the best atmosphere. Something about the combination of concrete floors, jazz and lots of natural light just appeals to me.
I do have one honorable mention for best atmosphere: Old Bank. They have, probably literally, hundreds of TVs, so if you’re looking to get out of the house, or dorm, and be distracted from those finals you should be studying for, Old Bank is perfect. But you should study for your finals.