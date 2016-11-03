Food review of Fat Daddy’s

Fat Daddy’s Bar-B-Que is, hands down, my favorite food review yet. The atmosphere was inviting, the ser- vice was speedy and the food was spectacular.

The food. Let me just say that the food was incredible.

When Amber and I were wrestling with where we wanted to go this week, I factored in price and how many more issues we wanted to go. My stomach, though, got the best of me, and we fed my desire for barbeque. We haven’t done Fat Daddy’s, so on a whim we went there.

We were both fresh out of class and had quite the appetite. She ordered fried pickles and I ordered a half plate of barbeque nachos, something I have been wanting to try since I saw an ad for them at another restaurant.

My mouth is watering just thinking about this food. The fried pickles were spears, not circular slices like I normally get when I order fried pickles. Served with our choice of ranch, they were almost breaded and then fried. The breading itself adhered to the pickle well and had a bit of heat coming off of it.