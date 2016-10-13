CAMPUS FOOD RECOVERY: Because We Can breaks record for food recovered

Amber Appleby By

The Because We Can organization has been a program at Arkansas Tech since December of 2015. Since then, the organization has kept it’s promise of working hard to help fight hunger in the community.

BWC recently beat its record for weight of food recovered in a night shift, coming in at 667 pounds.

“Just imagine how many people that fed,” senior psychology, sociology and criminal justice major Mason Sims said. Sims is the scheduling coordinator for BWC.

“The way food recovery works is that we as a student collective join together to fight hunger in the community by taking food that would have otherwise been thrown away and distributing it to food pantries all around Russellville.”

On Oct. 3, instead of meeting at the organizations usual spot behind Chartwells Cafeteria for their night shift, volunteers met at Wilson Residence Hall; residence halls can get involved with food recovery by going to BWC meetings and looking into all the activities and drives that they do.

“I was able to get my residence hall involved by getting into contact with Mason Sims,” junior rehabilitation science and psychology major Megan Bryant said. “I was able to get my residents involved because of the new programming that was established this year that requires resident assistants to do community service events, and the food recovery was the first idea to pop into my head.”

Though a single residence hall can get involved for a recovery night, all students from any residence are welcomed to come.

“I am a big fan of helping those who cannot help themselves,” sophomore biochemistry major Maggie Van Winkle said. “I invited my friends, so they experience the feeling of helping the Russellville community also, and so we can grow individuals with each other.”

BWC recovers food every Sunday through Thursday at 7:20 p.m. and they deliver every Monday through Friday at 7:30 a.m. Volunteers are always welcome and students who are interested in joining the food recovery program can contact Mason Sims at msims8@atu.edu.

[vc_teaser_grid showtype="type1" grid_columns_count="3" summary_length="0" grid_categories="News" grid_teasers_count="3" grid_thumb_size="219x147"]