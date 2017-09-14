Fees: Use what you pay for

Every student on campus pays fees when they pay for their classes and the fees can be confusing. Let me break it down for you in two ways: first, I will explain each fee, and second, I will show what it costs for an undergrad degree (this is 120 hours on average according to government guidelines).

“All fees were [Arkansas Tech University] board approved and all students get charged these fees whether they are on campus or online,” Colleen Bennett, project/program specialist for the Student Accounts Office, said.

All items listed are “free” because the student has already paid for them when they paid for classes.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS FEE ($6.00 PER CREDIT HOUR)-

This covers treatment for minor illness, health education, health promotion, health maintenance, health history and physical assessment, first aid, which includes bandages and crutches, clinical laboratory procedures, women’s health services (which are on the second Tuesday and fourth Wednesday of every month from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm) and prescriptions. This also covers 10 free visits to see a counselor per academic year. This does not include the gym, as that is a separate $25 fee that has to be paid each semester. The Health and Wellness center is supported 100 percent by this fee, no additional income is given to this department.

[Undergrad degree= $720]

TECHNOLOGY FEE ($11.00 PER CREDIT HOUR)-

This covers items such as programs, software and Wi-Fi usage. This is also how the school pays for things like the new Banner system implemented in One Tech and Blackboard. This fee covers everything technology wise except for the actual equipment used (like computers).

[Undergrad degree= $1320]

TECHNOLOGY E Q U I P M E N T FEE ($1.00 PER CREDIT HOUR)-

This covers all the equipment that uses technology, such as computers and routers, that are outside the classroom for academic purposes only, not administrative.

[Undergrad degree= $120]

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORT FEE ($10.00 PER CREDIT HOUR)-

This covers every piece of equipment in the classroom, whether you are in the actual classroom or not, such as projectors, desks and speaker systems. This fee is broken down into two parts, $5 per credit hour goes to the previous stated academic needs, and the other $5 is used for general operating expenses for departments that create no revenue.

[Undergrad degree= $1200]

ASSESSMENT FEE ($2.00 PER CREDIT HOUR)-

This fee covers the expense to keep up with state and government compliances, such as meeting certain regulations about safety, education and availability of needed instructional material. Basically, this fee keeps us in good legal standing to be a college.

[Undergrad degree= $240]

TRANSCRIPT FEE ($2.00 PER CREDIT HOUR)-

This fee covers a student getting as many copies of their transcript for free that they want at anytime, even after graduating. I know it may not seem like a big deal but other colleges charge $25 or more each time you want a transcript and when a person applies to get a job they may require transcripts and this mean you could be paying hundreds of dollars. For example: $25 times + 20 job applications = $500.

[Undergrad degree= $240]

STUDENT SUPPORT FEE ($2.00 PER CREDIT HOUR)-

This fee allows students free access to all Tech sporting events on campus. It also covers Student Government Association