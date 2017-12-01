Feast of Carols Concert 4 p.m. Sunday

Students from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will perform the 16th annual Feast of Carols concert on Sunday, Dec. 3, at First United Methodist Church in Russellville. The concert will begin at 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Performance groups will include the Concert Chorale and Chamber Choir from Arkansas Tech, both of which are directed by Dr. Christopher Harris. Brian Conatser will provide accompaniment on piano.

Among the pieces scheduled for performance are traditional holiday favorites such as “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Deck the Halls,” “The First Noel,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night.”

Additional pieces composed by Henryk Mikolaj Gorecki, Hans Leo Hassler, Felix Mendelssohn, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Josef Rheinberger, John Rutter and Vaughan Williams are also on the program.

For more information about public performances hosted by the Arkansas Tech Department of Music, call (479) 968-0368 or visit www.atu.edu/music.