English professor releases third book in historical series

James Knecht By

Dr. Stanley Lombardo, professor of English, comes from a long line of story tellers. His grandfather was a story teller in the village of Petra Prezzia in Sicily in the 1890s.

Lombardo, continuing the tradition of storytelling in his family, began writing and telling stories to entertain his friends in second grade, and in 1980, he wrote his first novel. Since then, he has written several novels and children’s books.

Lombardo published his third book in his series “The Crosstime Adventures of Carter Paxton” in September..

Lombardo has several famous authors he aspires to write like, one being Mark Twain.

“Mark Twain was brilliant at multiple, multiple, multiple levels,” Lombardo said.

His hero, as far as modern times, is Robert Heinlein. Heinlein has written stories such as “Stranger in a Strange Land” and “Starship Troopers.”

When it comes to writing, “a lot of good fiction starts out with a what if question,” Lombardo said. The Carter Paxton series is the answer to the question: what if someone went back in time and changed the course of history?

Carter Paxton, the main character in the series, is a buffalo hunter, Indian fighter and cowboy.

In the first book, Paxton finds his way into the medieval 1500s when he ran through a medicine cave in Arizona as he was chased by an Apache war party. Paxton comes across Richard III and is on a quest to help him win the Battle at Bosworth Field.

Later, in the second book, Paxton befriends the Timucua tribe and teaches them how to ride horses, as well as combat skills, in order to save them from being wiped out by the French and Spanish army.

In the newest book of the series, which is as long as the first two books combined, Paxton is in the midst of the Spanish Armada, attempting to invade England in 1588.

From start to finish, it took two years for Lombardo to write the third book.

“The fun part is writing it, imagining it and seeing it come to life on paper,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo writes at home on his laptop, on a butcher’s block table, as he drinks his coffee on days he doesn’t have classes. Even three books in, Lombardo said he doesn’t believe in writer’s block.

“Whatever you write, you’re going to have to edit,” he said. “You might as well just write.”

Lombardo said the third book in the series won’t be the last.

“At this point in the series, I know these characters like I know my family,” Lombardo said. “Carter Paxton, he’s going to sit down, strike a lucifer on the sole of his boot, he’s going to light his cigar and he’s going to say, ‘Well partner, what are you up to today?’”

The Carter Paxton series can be found on Amazon on either paperback or Kindle, but Lombardo encourages students to come to his office if they want a physical copy.

“I can sell the new book at 15 dollars,” Lombardo said. “If they buy it from me, not only will they get a good deal, but I will autograph it at no extra charge.”

