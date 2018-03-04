Eight Tech Basketball players were honored at the GAC awards banquet

Wednesday, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, some All-GAC honors were awarded to eight Tech basketball players, five from the women’s team and three from the men’s team.

For the Golden Suns Gallatin, Tennessee native Cheyenne North was awarded first team All-GAC honors. North finished the regular season with five double-doubles and averaged 10.7 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game and 2.7 blocks a game. North ranked second in blocked shots, fourth in rebounding, tenth in assists and twenty-fourth in scoring.

Another Suns player who received All-GAC honors was Pine Bluff guard Jayanna Sanders. Sanders averaged 13.1 points per game, two assists per game, 1.7 rebounds per game and 1.3 steals per game in the regular season. She was ranked fourteenth in the scoring with four 20-point games. Her career and season high is 24 points against Southern Nazarene.

Ozark native Kylie Ladd and Crystal, Minnesota native Lyrik Williams also received All-GAC honorable mention honors. Ladd leads the GAC in steals and ranks fourth in free throw percentage. Williams ranks sixth in the GAC in rebounding and seventeenth in scoring.

Norman, Oklahoma native Taylor Ely was also honored as a distinguished scholar athlete. This honor recognizes student-athletes who have finished 70 cumulative hours and have a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

For the Wonder Boys, three players were honored with All-GAC honors. Forrest City native RJ Glasper was honored with All-GAC first team honors and also was named GAC Freshman Player of the Year. Glasper finished his regular season shooting 92.1 percent from the free throw line and 35.6 percent from the three-point arc. He set a record for the highest scoring average per game for a GAC freshman by averaging 19.7 points per game. His career high with Tech was 37 points against Arkansas-Monticello on the last day of the regular season.

Another Wonder Boy who received All-GAC honors was Rocky Mount, North Carolina native Montrell Williams. Williams was selected to the All-GAC honorable mention team. Williams averaged 13.7 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, 1.3 blocks per game and 1.3 steals a game. Montrell recorded his season-high scoring wise when he scored 26 points against Oklahoma Baptist on February 10, 2018.

Springdale native Mason Cline was recognized as a distinguished scholar athlete. This honor recognizes student-athletes who have finished 70 cumulative hours and have a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.