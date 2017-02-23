Education: equal rights for all

Editorial: ed·i·to·ri·al

The future of education from kindergarten to college age students is changing. Whether that change is good or bad is yet to be determined, but we feel that one thing should not change: educational standards controlled by the government with appropriate funding.

Don’t get us wrong; we do not mean that the government should control all aspects of education. However, we do feel that everyone has equal rights to be educated and that education needs a standard for each level.

The system in place that allows that type of education, and funds it, is not perfect but should stay in place and be adapted. Current United States Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, has plans to trade that current system and bring in a system of “school choice and school vouchers,” according to Business Insider.

“School Choice is a controversial movement that advocates for parents to “choose” the school (public, private, religious, charter, home, online) they feel is best for their children,” Business Insider said in their January edition. “Tuition is paid for by redistributing funds from government public schools, or from vouchers that come from a government entity.”

We believe this new system would be a mistake because it causes the privatization of schools, increases the profit margin of the choice schools and would create a pocket of government money that currently has no place to be allocated to.

The privatization of schools would be a mistake in our eyes because it would create niche schools. For example, a school could be designated to science. While knowing science is a wonderful thing, knowing only science is not. We as humans need a balance in our education; we need to understand history, English, math and geography. We need to know these things to excel beyond an isolated and limited view. To have a unique perspective culminated by versatility.

“Donald Trump’s focus on school choice, vouchers and his overall ambivalence about the federal role in education will complicate matters for the Every Student Succeeds Act,” Edsource.org said. “That’s the recently revised federal law through which billions of dollars flow to states and local school districts. Most of that money targets low-income kids and students with learning disabilities.”

Taking tax dollars away from Acts, such as the ESSA, is why the new system DeVos suggests would not be beneficial in the long run but become a transfer of that money into the pockets of privatized schools. The profit line the schools in this system would want to reach would be the main motivation in this system; after all, education is a business. This then would become about money and not about the students.

We do not believe the current system is perfect in this matter, but we do believe that putting the money into the hands of a system of school choice and vouchers is not a better choice; in fact, we believe it is a step backwards.

Another step backwards would be to put the money meant for education into another system. Why? Because all other systems would fail without the proper education of the people who need to run them. We understand that other projects within the government need more funding and this would distribute more funds to those projects. What we are trying to convey is that without an education we as a people are nothing.

There is a saying, “We’re only as strong as our weakest link,” and in this instance, uneducated or improperly educated people would be our weakest link. We support government standards and government funding to schools to meet those standards.

We believe everyone has a right to education, a free education, even if the system is flawed. Funding a new system that is a step backwards is not the solution and putting money into private schools is not a solution either. Educate people, have a basic standard of what education should be and have schools strive for nothing less than the best.

We believe in knowledge, growing beyond, and we believe in you. We are saying no to the new education system DeVos wants to incorporate and we want you to do the same.