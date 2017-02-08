Editorial: Not my executive order

Editorial: ed·i·to·ri·al

[ed-i-tawr-ee-uhl, -tohr-] noun:

An article that represents the official viewpoint of a newspaper on a topic of public interest.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 28 halting refugee arrivals into the United States for 120 days and barring citizens of Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

Although he is our president, we do not agree with his choices and their impact on the people of this nation. We do not agree because we are a nation founded on immigrants. We make allies of foreigners who then want to become part of the country they aided and the legality of the situation seems to defy our own laws. We are thankful to be on a campus that supports its international students, faculty and staff.

We are a nation founded on immigrants. We should be celebrating this. We should be sharing our culture and history. We should be joyful to be in this mixing pot of people who want a better life for themselves and their family. Instead we are becoming a nation divided by a signature and a piece of paper.

Many Americans have shown their support and continued the conversation about immigrants and their rights. Hash tags such as #dreamers, #immigrantsmakeamericagreat and #backbone have showed their support and understanding of what it means to be an immigrant in the United States. Arkansas Tech University showed its support by sending out emails and social media messages to the campus to let international students know they are welcome here and that we are here for them.

The Arka Tech is here for you too. We fully support our international friends, students and residents.

The president is using the Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798, which grants the president the authority to suspend visas from immigrants of certain countries when the U.S. is at war with those countries. Although there have been other Acts that have banned immigrants into the U.S., this executive order seems to border on the edge of being illegal.

The executive order borders on illegal because it does not include all countries that we are at war with; it seems to be targeting a select few. By this definition, it is illegal, and many great minds are currently debating this issue.

“When you have a president who comes out and says, ‘I’m going to throw this in the face of the courts,’ that ‘I get to do whatever I want,’ that’s a recipe for having the courts take a serious second look at the constitutional principle that the president is trying to use,” William Stock, president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said.

“There’s no constitutional issue here. There’s not even a federal statutory issue,” Hans van Spakovsky, an immigration law expert at the conservative Heritage Foundation, said. “There’s just no way anybody could question that because they’ve got 100 percent authority over immigration. And they [Congress] gave to the president, they delegated the ability to suspend the entry of any alien into the country and that executive order falls fully within that statute.”

So while the debate still continues, our verdict is clear: the executive order was unnecessary.

We are a country founded on immigrants, helped and supported by immigrants and continue to thrive because of immigrants. We believe in all of you; no matter where you started, you’re finishing here and that makes you an American.