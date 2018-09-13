Echoes of the River Valley happening Today!

The “Echoes of the River Val­ley” series kicks off Thursday, Sept. 13, in the Ross Pendergraft Library, Room 300B, starting at 7pm.

Led by multi-instrumentalist Da­vid Smith of the band HARMONY of Mountain View, the kickoff will reminisce on times before technol­ogy. He hosts a radio show called Ozark Highlands and occasionally joins in with an Ozark folk band.

Sherry Tinerella, public services librarian, believes Smith is a wealth of knowledge for the start of the series. He has the experience be­hind him to educate and entertain anyone who participates in the first installment of the Echoes series.

Smith will speak about the tradi­tion of folk music and how folk has been passed down over the years. He will then share fiddle tunes of a few songs.

The fun, folk traditions will not stop there. Local country dance caller Cynthia Callahan will be ex­plaining what goes into the dance as well as what goes into the tradi­tions. While there will not be any learning country dances on Sept. 13, the following Thursday, Sept. 27, will include the dance. It is open to all ages, with no experience re­quired. Each dance will be taught right before everyone begins.

While folk music may be of the past, Tinerella is doing her part to bring livelihood back into what once was. “There is no place here in the River Valley to get togeth­er and play this kind of music. So, what I’d like to for it to do is to be the start of a new tradition here,” said Tinerella.

Each event has something for all ages. Each Thursday following Sept. 13 will be in Doc Bryan 242 and will consist of dancing and playing acoustics or light rhythm instruments. The audience is en­couraged to join in. Tinerella will have chords available for anyone who has brought an instrument in order to follow along. The last Thursday will consist of hand piec­ing and quilting for anyone interest­ed to learn on Oct. 25 back in room 300B of RPL.

More information can be found on http://libguides.atu.edu/echoes or by contacting Ross Pendergraft Library at (479) 964-0570.