Dystopian novel offers ‘Hunger Games’ feel

April 7, 2017 Amber Appleby Books, Lifestyle 0

“Red Queen,” by Victoria Aveyard, is a book I actually started while I still worked at Hastings. Its been a long time since they were around, right?

I picked up the book in a slow moment and bought it after my shift to finish it. It’s a dystopian novel that’s fairly similar to “The Hunger Games”. However, “Red Queen” has a much different feel than “The Hunger Games.”

The world is separated by blood. Red and sliver. Those with silver blood are royal, and they possess remarkable powers, such as: telekinesis, fire power and mind control.

Mare Barrow is a Red who has grown up in the Kingdom of Norta, which has been at war with the Lakelands since anyone can remember.

In an effort to keep her best friend from being forced into the war, Mare makes a deal with the resistance. When a deal goes horribly wrong, Gisa is prevented from helping her family anymore, which prompts Mare to accept help from a stranger.

With the stranger’s help, Mare is brought in to work for the royal family. It won’t be long before Mare learns somethings about herself, and about this family, that she really would have been better off not knowing.

“Red Queen” shares the same desperation as “The Hunger Games”; however, “Red Queen” totally immerses the reader in a world of supernatural powers and royalty.

You will be entranced with Mare and what she learns about herself and the royal family. I would highly recommend “Red Queen” to anyone who loves “Divergent,” “The Hunger Games” or a good love triangle.

About Amber Appleby 34 Articles
Copy Editor, Spring 2017

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Book review of “Gerald’s Game”

October 27, 2016 Amber Appleby 0

Read the book before you see the movie and join me in my anticipation. […]

Opinions

Book review of “Forrest Gump” by Winston Groom

September 28, 2016 Amber Appleby 0

I had never read “Forrest Gump,” but, like most people, I have seen the movie at least a dozen times. […]

Opinions

Book review of “The Midnight Assassin”

November 18, 2016 Amber Appleby 0

“The Midnight Assassin” by Skip Hollandsworth is different from the other books I have been reading this semester because it is a true story written by a journalist who has done extensive research on the subject; the subject being a string of gruesome murders in 1800’s Austin, Texas. […]