Plans for Doc Bryan offices announced

Sam Hoisington By

A shuffling of offices within Doc Bryan is scheduled to begin within the next few weeks, brought on by several student services departments moving to the new Brown Building last semester.

Plans shared by Amy Pennington, dean of students and interim vice president for student services, show departmental moves and several brand new changes.

The Student Government Association, Residence Hall Association and Student Activities Board, which are university-sponsored registered student organizations, will take over the office suite that currently hosts the disability and testing services offices.

Plans show the suite directly above on the second floor will become a new meeting space and commuter student lounge.

The office space that used to house Student Accounts and Financial Aid is slated to become the new Health and Wellness Center, pending renovation of the space.

The office spaces vacated by the Office of the Register and the Office of Admissions will be home to the new Tutoring Center and Office of Disability Services, respectively.

The second floor of Doc Bryan will remain mostly the same, with Housing and Campus Life taking up most of the space.

