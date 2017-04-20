Doc Bryan renovations underway

Doc Bryan renovations continue as the vacant spaces of the old Student Accounts and Financial Aid offices transform into a new and improved Health and Wellness Center.

Phase one of the $2.1 million renovation for Doc Bryan is well underway as the new Health and Wellness Center is scheduled to be completed by July 15.

Phase two of the renovation regarding the Doc Bryan Lecture Hall is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 15.

Galen Rounsaville, construction manager for Tech, has been overseeing the demolition and renovations since they began on Mar. 27.

According to Rounsaville, the new Health and Wellness Center is “a very light renovation” that will be beneficial to the future of the Health and Wellness Center, and it will be an upgrade that students will appreciate.

According to Kristy Davis, associate dean for Student Wellness, the new Health and Wellness Center in Doc Bryan will allow more students to be served, and give Student Wellness a chance to increase its staff.

“I think more students will be able to be seen in a timely manner and their experience in this new setting will be more relaxed and pleasant,” Davis said.

According to Davis, the new Health and Wellness Center will provide a total of eight brand new exam rooms, spacious counselor offices and a new lactation room for nursing mothers.

“We also hope to offer a relaxation room which will help students to monitor their stress level and practice ways of reducing stress,” Davis said.

The current Health and Wellness Center is housed in Dean Hall, Room 126, with a total of three exam rooms, two nurse practitioners, two registered nurses and four counselors.

The Health and Wellness Center hopes that students will continue to utilize its services like always, Davis said.

Students can schedule an appointment with the Health and Wellness Center online at atu.edu or by calling the Health and Wellness Center office at 479-968-0329.