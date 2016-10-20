Diversity and Inclusion Week: Oct. 31 through Nov. 6

Faith Nobles By

The Department of Diversity and Inclusion is hosting Diversity and Inclusion week from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 along with the help of several student organizations and departments.

The purpose of Diversity and Inclusion Week, according to Dr. MarTeze Hammonds, associate dean for diversity and inclusion, is “to educate and form a better understanding of underrepresented students and to tear down stereotypes surrounding students on [the] Arkansas Tech Campus.”

The theme for this year’s Diversity and Inclusion Week is “More than one TRUTH can exist in a space and FUNCTION.”

DDI week will consist of several events, including a Day of the Dead celebration on Monday; the Human Library and a Tech Dance Company concert on Tuesday; a drag show on Wednesday; a commitment to diversity and inclusion pledge drive on Thursday; the Miss Black and Gold Pageant on Friday; and a United Voices of Praise gospel concert on Sunday.

African American Student Association, Spectrum, Tech Dance Company, Hispanic Students Association, United Voices of Praise, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Department of English and Word Languages, Ross Pendergraft Library and International and Multicultural Student Services Office are all participating in the week’s events.

Hammonds and the DDI department welcome everyone to attend this year’s events.

