Department of Art offers BA in game, interactive media design

Site Admin By

Web development is one of the fastest growing fields in the United States, and labor trends in recent years have shown that Arkansas has invested more heavily in producing a workforce to satisfy the demand.

That change was seen on campus; Tech’s Department of Art now offers a Bachelor of Arts in game and interactive media design.

Students enrolled in this course will be taught the skills required to pursue a career in the video game, entertainment and programming industries.

Dawn Ward, head of the art department, reported in a summer press release that there is a new computer lab for the program in Norman Hall. The computers feature high-end graphics cards, the latest software and the lab hosts a three-dimensional printer. The press release also stated that the course could prepare graduates for a career in animation, simulation programming, web design and interactive visualization construction.

Students who choose this course will take 57 credit hours past the general education curriculum. Thirty hours of the course consist of preexisting programming and graphic design classes offered at Tech. The other 27 are new courses, added to the department to cover game development, three-dimensional design, game theory and interactive media history, according to the course matrix released by the school.

The course comes to a close after a two-part senior project in which the students create a fully developed game or interactive media project. Over the course of the degree, students will also accumulate a portfolio to aid them in seeking employment. Students seeking further information should visit www.atu.edu/art or call 479-968-0244.

Site Admin This post was uploaded by the site admin, meaning it was most likely published prior to the migration to the new website for The Arka Tech.

[vc_teaser_grid showtype="type1" grid_columns_count="3" summary_length="0" grid_categories="News" grid_teasers_count="3" grid_thumb_size="219x147"]