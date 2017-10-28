Demolition plans are stalled for Roush Hall

Student housing is still facing some upheaval as the demolition plans of Roush Hall have been stalled.

Interim Associate Dean for Residence Life Tommy Fields said that the plans have met some resistance with Tech’s insurance policies.

Fields said that Tech’s lawyers were working on resolving the problem, but there was little information available about the status of the problem or how it will be resolved.

Students who were displaced in 2016 due to the mold and mildew found in Roush Hall were placed in external housing or extra beds placed in preexisting rooms in larger halls, such as Nutt Hall and M Street Hall, Fields said.

Fields said that Tech is working on acquiring another section of housing near Vista Place, as well as adding beds permanently to other halls to help eliminate students being placed in external, non-Tech housing.

The housing portal and the Tech website have both officially removed Roush Hall from their lists, so students looking to view halls online or sign up for housing will not be able to select Roush Hall from either site; however, the page itself can still be found through a general internet search, so Fields advised students to use the official Tech pages and portals.

Fields said that he thought the Tech master plan accounted for the loss of Roush Hall, but he was unable to confirm that information.

The plan allegedly has more buildings in line to be demolished and possibly replaced outside of flood zones; however, it is uncertain if the plan has been modified to include another building since the condemning of Roush Hall.

Students who wish to know more can contact Fields by email at tfields@atu.edu or by phone at (479) 968-0376. Students wishing to contact University Counsel can email Wendy Condley, legal services specialist, at wcondley@atu.edu or (479) 964-0510.