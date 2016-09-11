Coffee with Chief resumes again

Karen Ricketts By

Arkansas Tech students can join the chief of Public Safety for coffee and muffins at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 in Baswell Techionery as part of the “Coffee with Chief” event.

Students will have the opportunity to ask Chief Josh McMillan questions, learn more about what Public Safety does for campus as well as learn about vehicle safety.

During Coffee with the Chief, Public Safety will be giving away free items and students can register for a chance to win a Red hangtag.

The event in an On Track event. Learn more about Public Safety at atu.edu/psafe.

