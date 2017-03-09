Chance at redemption in NCAA

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns have been selected to the NCAA Division II Tournament. The Golden Suns are the seventh seed in the Central Region and are slated to face Harding in round one, a rematch of the Great American Conference Championship. The first round will start Friday, March 10.

Last week, the Golden Suns traveled to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to play in the GAC Tournament. The Golden Suns defeated the Ouachita Baptist Tigers, 69-57, and the Southwestern Oklahoma Savage Storm, 96- 60, to advance to the championship. In the championship, the Golden Suns fell to the Harding Bisons, 75-73, on a second chance lay-up in the closing seconds.

The Golden Suns claimed an early lead, 12-8, through first four minutes into the first quarter. The Golden Suns led by eight points with 53 seconds in the first quarter, but the Bisons cut the lead to four, 26-22, at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, the Golden Suns extended their lead to six, 32-26, with 7:25 to go before halftime. The Bisons went on 6-0 run to tie the game and eventually took the lead, 45-39, going into halftime.

The Bisons’ hot streak rolled over into the third quarter as they took an eight-point lead. The Golden Suns were able to rally back, cutting the lead to one point, 52-51, on a basket by Cheyenne North, from Gallatin, Tennessee. North scored 15 points, going 7-17 shooting from the floor and also blocking four shots.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Bisons had the lead, 60-58. The Bisons controlled the game the entire quarter until the Golden Suns took the lead, 73-69, with 1:27. Harding went on 6-0 run to end the game, securing them the GAC Championship.