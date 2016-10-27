Brooks releases new single, wins digital battle

When Garth Brooks releases new music, you can bet it’ll be an event. That excitement continues with the release of his latest single, “Baby, Let’s Lay Down and Dance,” from his upcoming album “Gunslinger.” The song is reminiscent of previous Brooks’ songs “Wrapped Up In You,” from 2001’s “Scarecrow” and “We Shall Be Free” from 1992’s “The Chase.” Brooks said the song is one of three that were written/co-written by his late friend, Kim Williams. Williams had a long history in country music, and especially with

Brooks, writing songs like “Ain’t Going Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up),” “Papa Loved Mama,” and the Randy Travis classic “Three Wood- en Crosses.” Brooks recently premiered another new song, “Pure Adrenaline,” with an exclusive intro to be played before each SEC college football game of the week. Though this was technically the first taste of the new album, the song’s lyrics vary based on each game, making “Baby, Let’s Lay Down and Dance” the first complete song released from “Gunslinger.” Even though the release of this single was enough of an event, new Garth Brooks music doesn’t come without major news.

Brooks shocked the entire industry when he announced an exclusive agreement with Amazon that allows fans to stream his catalogue and purchase digital versions of his albums through the major online retailer. This, of course, means his music will disappear from Ghost- Tunes, the digital music service he helped start. More importantly, this deal means that he won. For years, Garth Brooks had been absent from digital retailers because of the way the system is structured. He wanted albums to be sold as a whole, rather than each individual song being available by itself. GhostTunes was created because of the industry’s refusal to give artists that kind of control over distribution.