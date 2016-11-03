Breaking the silence

Athletes influence many people. We buy their jerseys, we hang their posters up on our wall and we even wear their shoes in hopes we’ll play just like them. Athlete have the power to change someone’s opinion for the better on issues that effect the whole world. For years, athletes were criticized for not speaking out on social issues, and others took notice.

President Barack Obama told People Magazine in 2014, “we went through a long stretch there where [with] well-paid athletes the notion was just be quiet and get your en- dorsements and don’t make waves. With so much racial tension and gender equality more athletes have taken a stand and spoken out.”

Obama said this after LeBron James wore a shirt with the words “I can’t breathe” on it. James wore the shirt warming up for a game against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 8, 2014, to show justice for Eric Garner, a man who had been choked to death by a police officer.

James later commented, saying, “I wore the shirt to make people un- derstand what we are going through as a society. As a society, we have to know better and do better for one another.”