Boys go into GAC with number five seed

The Wonder Boys will play in the 2018 Great American Conference championship tournament as the No. 5 seed. They will face the No. four seed Southeastern Oklahoma at noon on Friday, March 2.

The Wonder Boys played the 17-11 Arkansas-Monticello Boll Weevils this past weekend.

The Weevils controlled the opening minutes, taking a 1610 lead with 13:47 to play.

Later, the Weevils extended their lead to nine points, 23-14 after a 7-4.

The Wonder Boys fought back. Alex Brown, from Vernon, Florida, through doing a monster dunk gave his team a lift to trim the lead 23-19.

The Weevils quickly responded going on a 6-0 run, taking a 29-19 lead.

The Wonder Boys cut the Weevils lead five points, 31-26, after RJ Glasper, from Forrest City, hit a three-pointer. Glasper lifted the team with his play, scoring 37 points.

As play went on, Glasper would hit two crucial three-pointers before halftime to keep things close going into halftime as they were down by three, 37-34.

The Weevils out rebounded the Wonder Boys 26-18 in the first half and scored 22 of their 37 points in the paint.

In the second half, both teams would fight hard. The Wonder Boys were able to build a ten point lead after Jerami Grace, from Dallas, hit a three-pointer and Montrell Williams converted a steal to a fast break dunk to make the score 67- 57 with 9:17 remaining in the second half.

The Weevils narrowed the deficit to seven but Glasper stretched the lead back to double figures with a three-pointer.

The Wonder Boys would take its largest lead of night going up by 17.

The Wonder Boys would go on to win this game 88-73.