Book paled in comparison to the reality of the movie

September 14, 2017 Gabbi Calabrese Movies, Opinions 0

amazon.com
amazon.com

Oftentimes, the most exciting part of a movie is the hype surrounding it. Believe me, the anticipation I felt for Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of “It” (based off of Stephen King’s book of the same name) was delicious, but it paled in comparison to the reality of the film. “It” is equally thrilling, hilarious and emotional. I would not mind seeing it a few more times, despite my college student budget.

“It” follows a motley crew of pre-pubescent boys and one feisty girl (they’ve dubbed themselves the Losers Club) as they puzzle out the mysterious disappearances happening in their town. The closer they get to discovering the truth, the weirder things get. When one of the members of the Losers get captured by Pennywise the chilling clown, the rest of the team ventures down into the sewers on a rescue mission, confronting all their fears along the way.

The group dynamic between these kids is what makes this movie. Even if Pennywise were completely removed from the film, this would still be a solid flick because of these characters. There is never a shortage of ruthless one-liners, mustered courage or camaraderie. Admittedly, some characters are more developed than others, but they each have their own distinct personalities and struggles. I was emotionally invested in every one of them. I wanted to hug them all and promise that nothing bad would ever happen to them again and I’m so proud of how much they grow by
the end of the movie.

While “It” is being marketed as a horror film, I wouldn’t describe it as particularly scary. There were a few moments that had me jumping in my seat and, of course, Pennywise is a thing of nightmares. However, the true horror, in my opinion, lies in these kids’ personal lives—in humanity.

“It” isn’t so much scary as it is absolutely riveting. I was eager to solve this puzzle alongside the Losers, and I was never able to predict what life had in store for them next. “It” did not lose my attention for a single second while I was watching and even long after the credits were done rolling.

I applaud any movie that can make me go from cackling to tearing up in a single scene and “It” accomplished that feat many times in a mere 135 minutes. I will be talking about this movie for a long time and I can hardly wait to see what kind of magic the sequel will bestow upon us.

Related Articles

Opinions

The diversity of photography: A student learns the aspects of the art

January 22, 2015 Claudia Young 0

With the creation of Instagram came a wave of iPhone-ographers. By taking an artsy photo of a flower and using a VSCOcam filter, you’ve got yourself a hundred likes. If you are one of these […]

Books

Terrifying, brutal story will keep you awake

September 14, 2017 Amber Appleby 0

Every 27 years, the town of Derry, Maine experiences a nearly unrivaled horror. People go missing, and it’s mostly children. Sometimes the police don’t find their bodies, but when they do, they are mutilated beyond […]

No Picture
Opinions

The importance of a pet

February 19, 2015 Alyssa Davis 0

Everyone remembers their first pet. Whether it was a puppy, hamster, cat, or rabbit, everyone can relate to the wonderful feeling of bringing home a new fuzzy friend to cuddle and love. No feeling compares […]