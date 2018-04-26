Board members announced for Student Government Association

Arkansas Tech’s Student Government Association announced the new position holders, elected peers to help govern SGA, for next year.

After a week of voting, SGA released the winners of the student election through its social media channels.

“I think the student body chose great people that will take SGA further than we have gone before,” said Morgan Walter, SGA senior senator and biology major from Bigelow. “These are people that are either already established as great leaders on campus or have the potential to become one.”

Although five positions remain open, the existing position holders have plans to make the next SGA generation the best one yet.

“Our past board did an amazing job, but I want to do even better than that,” said Lakyn Kidd, future senior senator and public relations major from Hope. “We have to go in with that mindset that we can only improve things from here, so we’re confident in the decisions we make for the student body.”

Hudson Anderson, future senator at large and psychology major from Batesville, said, “I want to help make a difference on campus and help Tech grow in the right direction. I also want to help organizations and individuals on campus make sure their voices are heard.”

Walter said, “Although I believe the upcoming board will do an amazing job, they have big shoes to fill because Matthew Smith was one of the best student body presidents the university has seen.”

Under the current president, Matthew Smith, SGA has a full board and has passed 13 resolutions, according to the SGA website.

Smith will pass on the president’s gavel during Tech’s Evening of Excellence, a registered student organization banquet signifying the end of the current board’s duties.

SGA will be hosting elections in the fall to fill the remaining positions within the organization, according to SGA’s Twitter account.