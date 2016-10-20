Battle for first place this weekend for Suns

Matthew Emery

Golden Suns volleyball saw their modest seven-game winning streak snapped on last Saturday, losing in straight sets to Great American Conference foe Southwestern Oklahoma. The loss is only the second conference loss for the Golden Suns this season, dropping their conference record to 7-2.

It was the first time the Golden Suns have been swept in almost a month, last occurring on Sept. 16, against Central Missouri in the Peggy Martin Challenge.

The Golden Suns allowed Southwestern Oklahoma .252 hitting, which is the highest they have allowed a GAC opponent this season.

Despite the loss, the Golden Suns were able to win their matchup against Northwestern Oklahoma, making them .500 for their Oklahoma road-trip last weekend.

The Golden Suns defeated Northwestern Oklahoma, 3-1 last Friday. The win pushed the Golden Suns win streak to seven, which is the longest in the GAC this season, and put the Golden Suns in sole possession of first place, which they lost after the loss to Southwestern Oklahoma.

McCall Wilkins, of Conway, led the Golden Suns in kills with 15 and registered a career-high .609 attack percentage.

Hunter Eshnaur, of Russellville, continued her impressive 2016 campaign, logging a new career-high with 21 digs.

The Golden Suns will be back in action at Tucker Coliseum this weekend in a pair of matchups against GAC opponents.

Friday the Golden Suns will take on Oklahoma Baptist at 6 p.m. The matchup has GAC Championship implications as both teams are currently tied for first place in the conference.

Saturday, Southern Nazarene comes into Russellville with a scheduled start time of 2 p.m.

