ATU ROTC students take oath of enlistment

MARCOMM The eight Arkansas Tech University U.S. Army ROTC students who took the oath of enlistment on Nov. 2 are (from left): J.P. Metcalf of Dardanelle, Christian Gunn of Lamar, Jacob Thompson of Bryant, Sommer Purtscher of Russellville, Josh Gipson of Vilonia, Damian White of Omaha, Austin Whitfield of Little Rock and Kolbey Wood of Clarksville.

Eight students in the Arkansas Tech University U.S. Army ROTC program took an oath of enlistment during a contracting ceremony at the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Lecture Hall on Nov. 2.
The contracting students for fall 2017 will earn a combined $300,000 in stipends and scholarships in exchange for their commitment to serve their nation in the armed services upon graduation.
The eight ATU students who took the oath of enlistment during the fall 2017 ceremony are Josh Gipson of Vilonia, Christian Gunn of Lamar, J.P. Metcalf of Dardanelle, Sommer Purtscher of Russellville, Jacob Thompson of Bryant, Damian White of Omaha, Austin Whitfield of Little Rock and Kolbey Wood of Clarksville.
“To be a commissioned officer is not to be taken lightly,” said Capt. Matthew S. Sweeney, assistant professor of military science at ATU, during the contracting ceremony. “The responsibility of command is great. You will be expected to make timely and effective decisions while employing good judgement in all phases of life and in high-stress situations. With that said, I feel good about this group moving forward as commissioned officers.”
Visit www.atu.edu/rotc to learn more about the U.S. Army ROTC program at Arkansas Tech.

