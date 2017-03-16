ATU Board of Trustees Chair Issues Statement

Leigh Whiteside, chairman of the Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees, issued a statement at the conclusion of a called meeting of the board at the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center on Wednesday, March 15.

The statement is as follows:

“Today, the Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees met to discuss concerns raised by some local legislators related to the ATU Department of Diversity and Inclusion. The ATU Board of Trustees values diversity and inclusion and is committed to providing a welcoming environment for all students where they are respected and provided an opportunity to earn their degree. While we are committed to every student, we are also committed to trying to address the concerns that have been raised.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to each of my fellow trustees and the officers of administration from Arkansas Tech University who have worked with members of the Arkansas General Assembly in an attempt to resolve this matter. I also appreciate the members of the General Assembly for sharing their concerns and for working with us to find the best resolution. To Dr. Robin E. Bowen, the faculty, the staff and most importantly all students at Arkansas Tech University, please know that the Board of Trustees supports you and will continue to be an advocate for you.”

The following policy resolution was unanimously adopted by the Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees upon motion by Tom Kennedy and second by Fritz Kronberger during Wednesday’s meeting:

1. That no Arkansas Tech University Department of Diversity and Inclusion logo or designation shall be placed on any advertisement, notice or flyer that is not sponsored by the Arkansas Tech University Department of Diversity and Inclusion.

2. All future proposed events sponsored or provided by the Arkansas Tech University Department of Diversity and Inclusion shall require review and approval by the Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees.