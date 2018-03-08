Arkansas Tech holds Women’s Leadership Conference

The annual Women’s Leadership Conference is scheduled to take place from 4:30-9 p.m. on March 8 in Young Ballroom. The conference will feature survivor, speaker, activist and storyteller, Brittany Piper.

Women’s week this year is from March 5-8. This is a week filled with special events that led up to National Women’s Day.

Kara M. Johnson, Coordinator of Leadership and Service, is one of the many people to contribute to the execution of this program. She has been involved with women’s week for three out of the five years the event has been at Tech. Johnson said that the women’s leadership conference is the “big” event of the week. The conference is aimed to provide students with information on gender, inclusion, professional growth, equality, and women’s empowerment.

The keynote speaker, Brittany Piper, will share her thoughts on how to redefine your legacy and how it affects your future.

Students will be able to learn lessons about leadership, as well as hear from professionals who come from different backgrounds and share unique experiences.

“My favorite event is the Women’s Leadership Conference,” said, Hailey Canada, graduate assistant for campus life.

The conference isn’t just for women. Students of all genders and backgrounds are allowed to participate. The dress code is business casual and dinner will be provided. Students will also receive a certificate for attending the conference. If you are a part of the Leader Identified track within the OnTrack program then the $15 registration fee will be waivered. You may pay this fee on the day of by cash or check.

For more information about ATU Women’s Week 2018, call (479) 968-0280 or email Kara M. Johnson at kjohnson40@atu.edu. You can also see the complete agenda for women’s week on the news and information section of the ATU webpage.