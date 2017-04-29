Arkansas Tech Dance Co. April 29, 2017 Ricci Logan News, Photo Story 0 ATU Dance Company performs their last dance of the night with a hip-hop routine that included all memebers. Diana Ramierez from Fort Smith performs a solo dance with a latin vibe. Alexandreia Nelson from Ashdown performs her solo hip-hop dance while the rest of the members watch from the sidelines. Jerry Anderson from Wrightsville feels the rhythm while dancing to hip-hop Amber Thompson from Crossett and Diana Rameriez from Fort Smith perform to Beyonce’s “Beautiful Liars.” Amber Thompson from Crossett shows her moves with the ATU Dance Company Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)