Arkansas Tech Dance Co.

April 29, 2017 Ricci Logan News, Photo Story 0

ATU Dance Company performs their last dance of the night with a hip-hop routine that included all memebers.
Diana Ramierez from Fort Smith performs a solo dance with a latin vibe.
Alexandreia Nelson from Ashdown performs her solo hip-hop dance while the rest of the members watch from the sidelines.
Jerry Anderson from Wrightsville feels the rhythm while dancing to hip-hop
Amber Thompson from Crossett and Diana Rameriez from Fort Smith perform to Beyonce’s “Beautiful Liars.”
Amber Thompson from Crossett shows her moves with the ATU Dance Company