Arkansas legislature and Arkansas Tech University have reached an agreement

“Several members of the Arkansas General Assembly have raised concerns about the Arkansas Tech University Department of Diversity and Inclusion. The ATU Board of Trustees and our administration have worked with them to address their concerns. This collaborative effort has resulted in providing a positive path forward to continue the department whose primary focus will be to attract, retain and graduate minority students. We will continue to work to ensure that all students are provided a safe, respectful institution where they can pursue and achieve their degree.

“The continuation of the Department of Diversity and Inclusion positions Arkansas Tech University to meet the diversity-related components of its accreditation through The Higher Learning Commission and alleviates concerns about accreditation arising in this area.

“On behalf of our 11,894 students, our faculty, our staff, our alumni and our future students, I express my appreciation to the legislators, ATU Board of Trustees members and administrators who worked together to reach this resolution in the best interests of Arkansas Tech University.”

Dr. Robin E. Bowen

President

Arkansas Tech University