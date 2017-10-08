Apocalypse Then: Talking about Atomic bombs today

A student success presentation of American and Japanese Atomic Cinema will be shown to students to educate them on the cultural differences surrounding nuclear arms.

Mike Bogue, Arkansas Tech student success coordinator at Tech’s Ozark campus, will be presenting “Apocalypse Then: American and Japanese Atomic Cinema, 1951-1967” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Ross Pendergraft Library Room 300B to educate students on the cultural differences in film surrounding nuclear weapons and their implications. “This presentation is to raise awareness in nuclear weapons and how they are still a threat, and how recent talks about nuclear war are worrisome,” Bogue said.

With recent talks surrounding North Korea and nuclear war, Bogue’s presentation covers the topic of how nuclear weapons are not talked about as much as they once were, yet every country in power has an arsenal of them.

“I was always fascinated by how differently American and Japanese science fiction films portrayed nuclear war so differently from each other,” Bogue said. “It’s a combination of historical value of the twentieth century and also how they expressed their cultures in film.

“I am excited that the Student Success Center is raising the topic around nuclear arms since North Korea and Trump are talking the way they are. It is scary,” Aspen Roberts, a computer science major, said.

Movies include: Godzilla (1954), The Mysterians (1957), On the Beach (1959), The Last War (1961) and Dr. Strangelove (1964) and will be discussed to show the view from both sides of the Pacific.

This is not the first presentation the center has put on. They have presented two topics before but they were much broader in terms of just science fiction films, with this presentation having a much more defined focus in nuclear arms.

This event is free and open to the public.