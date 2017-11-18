Annual poinsettia sale

November 18, 2017 Amber Quaid In the Community, News 0

Amber Quaid/The Arka Tech Kelsey Stone, Miss Arkansas Tech University, shows the aditional red poinsettia available during the sale.

Students from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Agriculture will put their fall semester work on display during a poinsettia sale at the Arkansas Tech Greenhouses on Thursday, Nov. 30, and Friday, Dec.1.

Poinsettias will be available for purchase from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Proceeds from the sale will be used by the Arkansas Tech Department of Agriculture to purchase greenhouse plants and supplies.

“Along with our usual reds and pinks, we also have several newer cultivars, including the speckled ‘Jingle Bells’ and the ‘Winter Rose’. This year we’ll once again have painted and glittered plants (turquoise, yellow, blue, fuchsia, lilac, and dark rose),” Dr. Jim Collins, horticulturist, said.

Dr. Collins was brought back to teach Floriculture this semester after he retired in May. The crops of poinsettias are grown by upper level Floriculture students.

The Arkansas Tech Greenhouses are located on the north end of the Russellville campus near the Facilities Management offices. There will be signs on the days of the sale to direct shoppers to the greenhouses.

For more information about the poinsettia sale, call (479) 968-0251.

Amber Quaid
About Amber Quaid 52 Articles

Amber Quaid is the coeditor-in-chief for the Arka Tech newspaper at Arkansas Tech University. Her focus is on diversity and its importance for inclusion into society. Amber has a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in communication and public relations. She is currently working on receiving her master’s degree in multimedia journalism. Amber has been in the professional world of journalism for 4 years and in professional management positions for 16 years with a Fortune 500 company. Currently, on the Arka Tech Amber does layout, design, and writes articles about diversity and mental health issues. She enjoys reading, hanging out with her kids and playing deck-building board games.

