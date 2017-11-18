Annual poinsettia sale

Students from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Agriculture will put their fall semester work on display during a poinsettia sale at the Arkansas Tech Greenhouses on Thursday, Nov. 30, and Friday, Dec.1.

Poinsettias will be available for purchase from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Proceeds from the sale will be used by the Arkansas Tech Department of Agriculture to purchase greenhouse plants and supplies.

“Along with our usual reds and pinks, we also have several newer cultivars, including the speckled ‘Jingle Bells’ and the ‘Winter Rose’. This year we’ll once again have painted and glittered plants (turquoise, yellow, blue, fuchsia, lilac, and dark rose),” Dr. Jim Collins, horticulturist, said.

Dr. Collins was brought back to teach Floriculture this semester after he retired in May. The crops of poinsettias are grown by upper level Floriculture students.

The Arkansas Tech Greenhouses are located on the north end of the Russellville campus near the Facilities Management offices. There will be signs on the days of the sale to direct shoppers to the greenhouses.

For more information about the poinsettia sale, call (479) 968-0251.