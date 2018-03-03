Alumna Jessica Brock new director of admissions

Arkansas Tech University alumna, Jessica Brock, has been named the new director of admissions and is replacing Shauna Donnell, who retired last semester after 20 years of service.

Brock has already began her goals for the university and the Office of Admissions. One of those goals is to establish a program that grants high school students an opportunity to graduate with an associate’s degree.

Brock recently tried to create an associate’s pathway for concurrent students to help them get a head start on their degree.

Brock’s job is to work with students and help them get admitted to the university. She said that she “has the best job ever.”

“My favorite part of my job is working with first generation students and knowing that I am truly making a difference for them and their future,” Brock said.

Some workers in the Office of Admissions say they are looking forward to Brock’s new position.

“I am excited about Mrs. Brock being the new director of admissions,” said Alida Gutierrez, a health information major from Dardanelle and a student worker in the Office of Admissions. “She is a very conscientious and hardworking woman. I could not have picked a better person for the position.”

Before being titled the new director of admissions, Brock worked in multiple administrative positions for the university including publicity and student recruitment specialist, associate registrar and associate director of admissions for concurrent enrollment.

Brock attended Springdale High School and began college at Arkansas Tech University as a freshman in the fall of 1996. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management and Marketing in 2000 and furthered her education at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She graduated from UALR in 2003 with a Master of Business Administration degree. “

One of the personal things I am most proud of, other than my family, is that I am a first generation college student myself,” Brock said. Brock currently resides in Russellville with her husband, Matt, and her four children.

