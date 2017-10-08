Adam Silver expects NBA players to stand

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has made it clear that players are required to stand for the National Anthem in an attempt to avoid players kneeling for the anthem as seen in the NFL. DirecTV has begun giving refunds to NFL Ticket subscribers because of the National Anthem protests. According to the Wall Street Journal, NFL Sunday Ticket is one of the NFL’s premier franchises, earning it $1.5 billion a year in licensing revenue. This could hurt NFL television ratings severely. Silver probably does not want this to happen to the NBA ratings, nor does it seem that he wants to lose the revenue.

However, Silver won’t be able to stop NBA players from taking knee. Consequently, Silver will probably fine players who take a knee during the Nation Anthem. Instead of this, Silver should stand behind this protest. The commissioner forcing players to stand will only cause more confusion with fans. NBA players might also start to detest Silver due to his decisions.

The NBA has already made headlines because of the National Anthem. President Donald Trump withdrew his offer for the Golden State Warriors, the 2017 NBA champions, to visit the White House. “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump tweeted on September 23.

LeBron James then quickly tweeted his feeling on the situation. James tweeted, “U bum Stephen Curry already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

James has made it clear since Trump has been elected that he is not a fan. Trump has also made it clear he is not a fan of players protesting.

President Trump has bigger issues going on in America than athletes taking a knee for what they believe. The president should be giving his attention to issue like the Las Vegas shooting or the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

Silver wants players to find a different way for their voices to be heard rather than kneeling for the anthem. “It is my hope, though, that NBA players, given the platform that they have, whether it’s the regular engagement they have with the media, whether it’s social media, whether it’s other opportunities they have to work in the communities, that they have those opportunities for their voices to be heard. Then, to act on those voices,” Silver said, according to an article in Slam magazine. The 2017 NBA regular season will start on Tuesday, Oct. 17 when the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors hosting the Houston Rockets. It will be interesting to see what the players will do to make their voices heard.