Students in the News Photography class this semester were asked to chronicle a day in the life at Arkansas Tech. Photos that are featured here, from the 14 students in the class, were shot at varying times of the day during the week of Nov. 6. The names of the student photographers are in parentheses following each photo’s caption

All Ben Robertson goofs off with friends Cody Hatchett and Braxton Eddy on a 5 a.m. shopping trip to Walmart. (Courtney Lacey) Students relax in their residence hall lobby after an all-night gaming session, while debating how to spend their Saturday off from classes. (Colton Strader) Isaias Ferrufino and Shark Parra grab some breakfast at BazTech before they head to class. (Caitlyn Brickey) Paden Cook does some last-minute studying before her Intro to Film class starts in the Pendergraft Library. (Kristian Thompson) Antonio Harris heads to his 9 a.m. class. (Gary Burton) A pineapple, which is the universal sign of hospitality, is featured in almost every room in Williamson, home to Parks, Recreation and Hospitality Administration. This pineapple is featured in Susan West's 10 a.m. Intro to Hospitality class. (Grace Evans Hollaway) Manager Tara Marshall in the Barnes & Noble campus bookstore prepares the fall apparel for the upcoming colder weather. (Lashawna Reed) Students walk to their classes on a cool morning (Grace Evans Hollaway). Julian Montgomery takes a small study break in between classes and checks up on social media. She takes a break between her 10 a.m. class and noon classes. (Caitlyn Brickey) Students eagerly enter Chambers Cafeteria for lunch at noon. (Grace Evans Hollaway) A wonderful concoction made of desserts available at the cafeteria. (Colton Strader) Madi Morris and Abbie Bostian enjoy a needed break from classes by eating a box of Hurts Donuts. (Grace Evans Hollaway) Students enjoy the clear afternoon skies outside BazTech as fall colors finally start to take over the surrounding trees. (Elexis Harper) Students enjoy the clear afternoon skies outside BazTech as fall colors finally start to take over the surrounding trees. (Elexis Harper) Some students socialize with their friends and wait outside the library for their 3 p.m. classes to start. (Caitlyn Brickey) Poppy, a Charolais belonging to cattleman Darren Yarborough, hears the rustling of the feed bag from the barn and awaits a full feed trough by the fence. Students Caden Yarborough and Connor Lacey made an afternoon visit home to help chop firewood and feed the cattle. (Courtney Lacey) Ben Hollaway and Katie Barger work on a mid-afternoon lab assignment. (Grace Evans Hollaway) Members of Zeta Phi Beta hand out cupcakes and condoms to promote safe sex awareness. (Ameil Brown) The Wonder Boys battle the Harding Bison in the regular season finale. (Kristian Thompson) Finally able to leave class and go home, Julian Montgomery puts her backpack inside her Jeep. (Caitlyn Brickey) Makayla McBryde finishes up a customer’s order at the Dover Subway where she works. (Lakynn Noblett) A group of friends from ATU on a kayaking endeavor scout for ducks on the levees in the Hartman bottoms near Coal Hill late one afternoon, in anticipation of the opening of duck season. (Courtney Lacey) Brea Strohaker takes a break from studying and makes a late afternoon weekend visit to Lake Dardanelle. She said she enjoys visiting this spot in her free time because it eases stress from her job and her schoolwork, especially as final exams approach. (Courtney Lacey) The Wonder Boys football team practices under a late afternoon autumn sky. (Gary Burton) The Pi Kappa Alpha Executive Board discusses upcoming events for the fraternity. (Kristian Thompson) The Golden Suns close out a perfect regular season in their final match in Tucker Coliseum. (Bryan Allen) Leo Martinez plays pool in the lobby of Turner Hall after a long day of attending classes. (Jackson Sorrels) Students grab a bite to eat in BazTech after returning from the weekend. (Kristian Thompson) A table full of students share an evening meal. (Jackson Sorrells) Rob Armitage stands outside Southern Snacks & Sno as he waits for his order of shredded pork tacos. (Jackson Sorrells) Residence students relax in their dorm at night after a day of classes. (Colton Strader) Dozens of students from ATU who participate in the intramural sports showed off their handling skills on a Sunday night at the campus intramural fields. (Courtney Lacey) As late as 11:30 p.m. students make their way to the library or other places to study. (Jandt Weary) Nathan Massey studies late into the night for his Intro to Business class. (Caitlyn Brickey) At 1:13 a.m., Cheyenne Manning, bowls her last frame of the game at Bowling World in Fort Smith. The busy mom and wife makes time once every two weeks to dedicate a day for making memories with her good friends. (Courtney Lacey) Allen Crawford pays his friends in Jones Hall a visit at 2 a.m. (Colton Strader) At 3 a.m., all is quiet in Jones Hall. (Colton Strader)